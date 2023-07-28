Police files – Friday July 28 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Vandalism

An orange Dacia car was scratched on its passenger side door between 1pm and 6pm on Friday July 14 at Fleming Court, Lochgilphead.

Police are investigating and are appealing for any witness or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference LB01560723.

Theft



Police in Lochgilphead are investigating after someone stole a black bicycle with white writing on the frame and prominent fat tyres, between 7.45pm on Monday July 10 and 5am on Tuesday July 11, at the rear of Union Street in the town.

Police are appealing for any witness or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference LB01040723.

Abusive and threatening behaviour



Police received reports that a man flew a drone and deliberately hovered it over the garden of neighbours, at three different times, causing annoyance and distress to

fellow residents at Craobh Haven between 6pm on Monday July 17 and 4.20pm on Wednesday July 19.

The owner of the drone, an 81-year-old man, has been identified and charged with

the offence and was issued a recorded police warning.

Vandalism

Police in Islay had reports of at least nine vehicles having their wing mirrors damaged, between 8pm on Friday July 21 and 2am on Saturday July 22, in the areas of Frederick Crescent and Charlotte Street in Port Ellen village.

Police are investigating and are appealing for any witness or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference LB02290723.