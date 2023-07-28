Letters – Friday July 28 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

CAB’s budget advice

‘Summertime and the living is easy’ as the words to well-known song goes.

Well perhaps not, especially when the bills keep coming and prices keep rising. For many people, summertime and the school holidays especially, money never seems to stretch far enough.

Argyll and Bute Citizens Advice Bureau is encouraging people worried about bills mounting up to seek advice sooner rather than later.

Our advisers understand that it is not just wintertime when people struggle with their bills.

The school holidays bring their own challenges, and this year there are so many added pressures on household budgets.

If you are worried about your bills, paying the rent or mortgage, council tax, credit cards, the bureau can provide expert, free, genuinely impartial and completely confidential advice.

Advisers can help you sort out your budget, maximise your income and provide debt advice you can trust.

Advisers are able to check you are getting everything that you are entitled to in your

circumstances; even if you think you will not be entitled to any help, this doesn’t necessarily mean that you are not.

Advisers can help you make a claim or guide you in the right direction.

For help, advice or further information, contact Argyll and Bute Citizens Advice,

www.abcab.org.uk or call 01546 605550

Jen Broadhurst, Citizens Advice Bureau Argyll and Bute

Pricing “a blunt instrument”

The Holyrood government is planning a potential hike in the price of alcohol.

This would hike the minimum unit price of alcohol from 50p to 80p, meaning the price of a bottle of wine or a six pack of lager would rise by around £3.

Increasing the price of alcohol in the middle of a global cost-of-living crisis shows just how out of touch the SNP-Green coalition are.

Numerous studies have failed to prove the effectiveness of minimum unit pricing, suggesting it is little more than a blunt instrument to tackle a complex issue.

Instead of attacking responsible drinkers, first minister Humza Yousaf should back the opposition’s Right to Recovery Bill, which would give those suffering from alcohol addiction a right to the treatment they need.

The central government in Scotland needs to stop its relentless attacks on the country’s alcohol industry.

Alastair Redman, Kintyre and Islands councillor

75 years of caring

Marie Curie celebrated its 75th anniversary on Thursday July 6.

Since 1948, Marie Curie has been there for millions of people and their families affected by terminal illness, and today our support is needed more than ever.

We know that everyone will be affected by dying, death and bereavement and our aim is to make sure that everyone has the best possible end-of-life experience, reflecting what is most important to them.

Marie Curie’s 75th anniversary is an opportunity to highlight our years of expertise and to show we’re ready to achieve even more during the next 75 years.

We have two hospices in Scotland and provide care and support to terminally ill people and their loved ones in their own homes. We also work closely with the NHS to deliver palliative care support via partnerships.

The services that Marie Curie provides are always free, but it can only continue through the generosity of its supporters.

It’s wonderful supporters like you who can help us ensure a future where terminally ill people get the best possible end-of-life care.

To help us continue providing end of life care for the next 75 years head to: Mariecurie.org.uk/donate

Dr Libby Ferguson, Medical director and consultant physician, Marie Curie