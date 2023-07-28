Get biscuit baking with Gary

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

MasterChef Gary Maclean is encouraging families to get baking over the summer holidays and raise vital funds for Mary’s Meals.

Scotland’s national chef, who won MasterChef: The Professionals in 2016, is supporting the charity’s Raise Some Dough campaign which asks people to host a fundraising bake sale to help feed hungry children.

Dalmally-based Mary’s Meals serves nutritious school meals to more than 2.4 million children in 18 of the world’s poorest countries – including Ethiopia, Syria and South Sudan.

For first-time bakers and youngsters keen to get involved in the kitchen this summer, Gary suggests biscuit-making as the best way to get started.

He says: “It’s great to do this with kids because it should only take 15 to 20 minutes for a biscuit to bake, and it doesn’t really matter what shape they come out.

“We can now introduce that side of it to our kids and it’s an entry point for them to start enjoying cooking and baking.”

Gary, who is executive chef at the City of Glasgow College, has been a long-time supporter of Mary’s Meals.

He says: “Initially what brought Mary’s Meals to my attention was that connection between education and food.

“Obviously, we need both. But to bring that together, it really helps families getting children fed, but also getting them educated, because education can be their route out of poverty.”

The charity will also send bakers a free mug-shaped cookie cutter. It costs just £19.15 to feed a child with Mary’s Meals for a whole school year, which means every penny raised through baking will help young lives around the world.

To order your free fundraising pack visit marysmeals.org.uk/raise.

Gary Maclean’s Perkins biscuits recipe

Ingredients

120g / 4 ¼ oz plain flour/all-purpose

120g / 4 ¼ oz rolled oats

60 g / 2 ½ oz unsalted butter, diced and cold

85 g / 3oz caster sugar

1tsp bicarbonate of soda/baking powder

½ tsp ground ginger

½ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ mixed spice

100g / 3 ½ oz golden syrup

100g / 3 ½ oz blanched almonds

Method

1. Re-heat oven to 180°C/350˚F.

2. Take the flour, bicarbonate of soda/baking powder, ginger, cinnamon and spices and sift them into a large bowl.

3. Add the butter and rub until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs.

4. Add the oats, sugar, and mix.

5. Take a small pan and warm the golden syrup until it is of a pouring consistency, try not to heat it too much.

6. Pour the golden syrup into the bowl and mix to form a stiff dough.

7. Line two baking trays with parchment paper.

8. Split mixture in half and roll into a sausage shape.

9. Cut the sausage shape into 12 equal parts, do the same with the other half of the dough, you should end up with 24 pieces.

10. Roll each piece up into a ball, split the balls between the two trays leaving a gap between the balls.

11. Gently press the tops of your biscuits with your thumb and top each with a blanched almond.

12. Bake in your oven for 10 minutes, until the biscuits have spread and are golden.

13.Leave to cool on the tray until cool enough to touch before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.