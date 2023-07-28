From our files – Friday July 28 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday July 26 2013

Scottish Country Dance book presented to the Queen

A Cairndow man who is at the forefront of Scottish Country Dance recently had the

honour of presenting the Queen with a book of specially designed dances to mark the

jubilee.

Alastair MacFadyen, president of the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society

(RSCDS), recently presented the Queen with a personal copy of The Diamond Jubilee

Collection.

The limited edition book of specially devised Scottish country dances was published

last year by the RSCDS to mark the Diamond Jubilee.

The Argyll man made the presentation when he attended a private audience with the

Queen at Holyrood House Palace.

“It was an honour and a delight to have the opportunity to present Her Majesty with

her personal copy of The Diamond Jubilee Collection,” Mr MacFadyen said.

After the presentation, the Queen was treated to a display of Scottish country dancing

by a group of young dancers from across Scotland who performed a medley from The

Diamond Jubilee Collection.

Queen Elizabeth II is patron of RSCDS and has a keen interest in Scottish country dancing. The society, which has a membership of 14,000, promotes and teaches

Scottish country dancing all over the world.

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday July 25 2003

Lottery cash windfall for pipe band



Mid Argyll Pipe Band has been given £5,000 from the National Lottery’s Awards For

All scheme.

The money will go towards buying new uniforms and musical equipment for the

band: chanters, snare, tenor and bass drums.

This is good news for the band, which has 15 playing members but many more

youngsters coming up through its ranks. Band president David Higgins said that the

band was a firm believer in ‘catching them young’.

‘We have a lot of youngsters, being taught by Pipe Major Rod Buchanan and Pipe

Sergeant Colin Brown.

‘A number of them are still at primary school.’

But Mr Higgins also highlighted another perennial problem of pipe bands everywhere: ‘You get them up to a very good standard and by that time they are going on to college or university or going out of the area to work.’

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday July 29 1983

Major development for Tarbert



A major redevelopment to Tarbert Boatyard consisting of a new boatyard, swimming

pool, 32 flats and small commercial premises was approved by the planning

committee of Argyll and Bute District Council on Wednesday.

This development includes the demolition of the existing yard and buildings and

comprises four flatted blocks, a smaller building for commercial use not yet specified,

and a new building containing a boatshed, boat club and swimming pool.

The members of the committee were shown a detailed presentation of plans on

Wednesday by the agents of Tarbert Boatyard, who made the application.

Local member for Tarbert, Mr Dan Johnson told the councillors that he was in

agreement with the proposal and informed them that the flats would be sold for

residential use and the swimming pool would specifically available to locals.

He added that he was pleased with the site in general and felt that it would be a great

improvement on what was presently on the site.

Rothesay member Mr Donald MacPhail, chairman of the Tourism, Leisure and

Recreation committee, said that the tourism aspect of the development was vital to

Argyll and Bute saying that tourist traffic is normally directed towards Inveraray and

Oban.

He finished by saying that he supported the development wholeheartedly as a

very good project.

The committee agreed to approve the the development subject standard conditions and

clearance by the Secretary of State for Scotland under Listed Building Procedure as

the existing boatyard is in that category.

Shinty club host music night

The Function Hall of the Argyll Hotel Lochgilphead, was crowded for the Scottish

Music Night presented by Kilmory Shinty Club, and the audience – locals and visitors

alike – thoroughly enjoyed a varied programme covering the entire field of traditional

Scots music in an atmosphere as pleasant and jolly as the perfect holiday weather.

Young pipers John MacLeod and Thomas MacArthur gave splendid performances of

the selections with which they had, not surprisingly, won prizes at the Inveraray

Games.

Josie MacPhail and Colin Mclnnes drew well-earned applause for their songs

in both Gaelic and Scots illustrating the rich heritage of our two cultures.

The Geol Aighearach folk band (Tom and Ken MacArthur, Kenny MacDonald and Ken

MacRae) played traditional Scots and Irish tunes in a somewhat unorthodox blend of

fiddles, mandolin, guitar, flute and chanter.

The major contribution to the entertainment however came from the Dalriada Accordion and Fiddle Club, whose talented members fully merited the enthusiastic response with which a clearly delighted audience greeted each item.

Whether as soloists or forming bands, the players maintained their usual high

standards.

Solo items by Archie Aitkend Tommy Buchanan Donald MacKechnie were

especially well received, while the devotees will long debate whether or not the ‘West

Coast’ style of Jimmie Ross, Archie-John and Sheena MacVicar, Dave Provan and

Donald MacDonald had the edge over the more ‘mainstream’ sound of Alan Begg,

Leonard Ross, Donald MacLachlan and Ryan McGlynn.

For most the highlight of the evening was provided by Fraser McGlynn and his Band

(son Kevin and Duncan MacKay) with some rousing sets from their recently recorded

‘Take the Floor’ session.

A ‘Good Old Days’ style sing along brought this successful ceilidh to a happy end.

The shinty club, who benefitted by almost £200 from the evening, are most grateful to

the artistes, to Fraser McGlynn compere extraordinaire to those friends who donated

raffle prizes generously and to the management of the Argyll Hotel.

Moran Taing, a’ Chairdean!

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Tuesday July 30 1963

Clydesdale Bank House Lochgilphead



Although the county civil defence officer and his staff are moving to new premises in

the bank house of the Clydesdale and North of Scotland Bank, Poltalloch Street,

Lochgilphead, it has to be noted that only part of the ground floor has been the subject

of the lease to the county council.

The bank offices will, of course, remain as they are situated on the ground floor – and

the manager, Mr Ian Macbeth, will reside in the upper portion of the house.

Cost of winter blizzard – Argyll to meet bill for £97,000

Snow clearing and the repair of frost damage which occurred in the county last winter

will cost Argyll over £97,000.

The county engineer Mr Smith reported to members of the county council that of this

sum, frost damage counted for £61,000, snow clearing, £17,000 and gritting, £18,000.

Stated Mr Smith: “The damage due to frost was apparent very soon after the thaw but damage resulting from the crazing of surfaces is only now becoming obvious by the

number of pot holes which are appearing everywhere.”

The Scottish Development Department has announced that consideration will be

given to the question of extra grant when returns from all the authorities have been

received.