From our files – Friday July 28 2023
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
TEN YEARS AGO
Friday July 26 2013
Scottish Country Dance book presented to the Queen
A Cairndow man who is at the forefront of Scottish Country Dance recently had the
honour of presenting the Queen with a book of specially designed dances to mark the
jubilee.
Alastair MacFadyen, president of the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society
(RSCDS), recently presented the Queen with a personal copy of The Diamond Jubilee
Collection.
The limited edition book of specially devised Scottish country dances was published
last year by the RSCDS to mark the Diamond Jubilee.
The Argyll man made the presentation when he attended a private audience with the
Queen at Holyrood House Palace.
“It was an honour and a delight to have the opportunity to present Her Majesty with
her personal copy of The Diamond Jubilee Collection,” Mr MacFadyen said.
After the presentation, the Queen was treated to a display of Scottish country dancing
by a group of young dancers from across Scotland who performed a medley from The
Diamond Jubilee Collection.
Queen Elizabeth II is patron of RSCDS and has a keen interest in Scottish country dancing. The society, which has a membership of 14,000, promotes and teaches
Scottish country dancing all over the world.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
Friday July 25 2003
Lottery cash windfall for pipe band
Mid Argyll Pipe Band has been given £5,000 from the National Lottery’s Awards For
All scheme.
The money will go towards buying new uniforms and musical equipment for the
band: chanters, snare, tenor and bass drums.
This is good news for the band, which has 15 playing members but many more
youngsters coming up through its ranks. Band president David Higgins said that the
band was a firm believer in ‘catching them young’.
‘We have a lot of youngsters, being taught by Pipe Major Rod Buchanan and Pipe
Sergeant Colin Brown.
‘A number of them are still at primary school.’
But Mr Higgins also highlighted another perennial problem of pipe bands everywhere: ‘You get them up to a very good standard and by that time they are going on to college or university or going out of the area to work.’
FORTY YEARS AGO
Friday July 29 1983
Major development for Tarbert
A major redevelopment to Tarbert Boatyard consisting of a new boatyard, swimming
pool, 32 flats and small commercial premises was approved by the planning
committee of Argyll and Bute District Council on Wednesday.
This development includes the demolition of the existing yard and buildings and
comprises four flatted blocks, a smaller building for commercial use not yet specified,
and a new building containing a boatshed, boat club and swimming pool.
The members of the committee were shown a detailed presentation of plans on
Wednesday by the agents of Tarbert Boatyard, who made the application.
Local member for Tarbert, Mr Dan Johnson told the councillors that he was in
agreement with the proposal and informed them that the flats would be sold for
residential use and the swimming pool would specifically available to locals.
He added that he was pleased with the site in general and felt that it would be a great
improvement on what was presently on the site.
Rothesay member Mr Donald MacPhail, chairman of the Tourism, Leisure and
Recreation committee, said that the tourism aspect of the development was vital to
Argyll and Bute saying that tourist traffic is normally directed towards Inveraray and
Oban.
He finished by saying that he supported the development wholeheartedly as a
very good project.
The committee agreed to approve the the development subject standard conditions and
clearance by the Secretary of State for Scotland under Listed Building Procedure as
the existing boatyard is in that category.
Shinty club host music night
The Function Hall of the Argyll Hotel Lochgilphead, was crowded for the Scottish
Music Night presented by Kilmory Shinty Club, and the audience – locals and visitors
alike – thoroughly enjoyed a varied programme covering the entire field of traditional
Scots music in an atmosphere as pleasant and jolly as the perfect holiday weather.
Young pipers John MacLeod and Thomas MacArthur gave splendid performances of
the selections with which they had, not surprisingly, won prizes at the Inveraray
Games.
Josie MacPhail and Colin Mclnnes drew well-earned applause for their songs
in both Gaelic and Scots illustrating the rich heritage of our two cultures.
The Geol Aighearach folk band (Tom and Ken MacArthur, Kenny MacDonald and Ken
MacRae) played traditional Scots and Irish tunes in a somewhat unorthodox blend of
fiddles, mandolin, guitar, flute and chanter.
The major contribution to the entertainment however came from the Dalriada Accordion and Fiddle Club, whose talented members fully merited the enthusiastic response with which a clearly delighted audience greeted each item.
Whether as soloists or forming bands, the players maintained their usual high
standards.
Solo items by Archie Aitkend Tommy Buchanan Donald MacKechnie were
especially well received, while the devotees will long debate whether or not the ‘West
Coast’ style of Jimmie Ross, Archie-John and Sheena MacVicar, Dave Provan and
Donald MacDonald had the edge over the more ‘mainstream’ sound of Alan Begg,
Leonard Ross, Donald MacLachlan and Ryan McGlynn.
For most the highlight of the evening was provided by Fraser McGlynn and his Band
(son Kevin and Duncan MacKay) with some rousing sets from their recently recorded
‘Take the Floor’ session.
A ‘Good Old Days’ style sing along brought this successful ceilidh to a happy end.
The shinty club, who benefitted by almost £200 from the evening, are most grateful to
the artistes, to Fraser McGlynn compere extraordinaire to those friends who donated
raffle prizes generously and to the management of the Argyll Hotel.
Moran Taing, a’ Chairdean!
SIXTY YEARS AGO
Tuesday July 30 1963
Clydesdale Bank House Lochgilphead
Although the county civil defence officer and his staff are moving to new premises in
the bank house of the Clydesdale and North of Scotland Bank, Poltalloch Street,
Lochgilphead, it has to be noted that only part of the ground floor has been the subject
of the lease to the county council.
The bank offices will, of course, remain as they are situated on the ground floor – and
the manager, Mr Ian Macbeth, will reside in the upper portion of the house.
Cost of winter blizzard – Argyll to meet bill for £97,000
Snow clearing and the repair of frost damage which occurred in the county last winter
will cost Argyll over £97,000.
The county engineer Mr Smith reported to members of the county council that of this
sum, frost damage counted for £61,000, snow clearing, £17,000 and gritting, £18,000.
Stated Mr Smith: “The damage due to frost was apparent very soon after the thaw but damage resulting from the crazing of surfaces is only now becoming obvious by the
number of pot holes which are appearing everywhere.”
The Scottish Development Department has announced that consideration will be
given to the question of extra grant when returns from all the authorities have been
received.