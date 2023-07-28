False start to Star’s pre-season plans
Lochgilphead Red Star are raring to go after two weeks of pre season training but they have yet to play a match after the cancellation of their first planned friendly.
They now hope to kick off their pre-season schedule tomorrow (Saturday) July 29.
Star manager Colin Weir said after the weekend cancellation: “Unfortunately there was no match played as Bishopton had pulled out of the fixture on the Thursday evening and we could not find a replacement opponent in time, so the squad had the weekend off.
“We are due to play Tollcross next at the Joint Campus before we play Rhu AFC the following Saturday, also at home.”
Star’s kick off versus Tollcross AFC is 1pm.