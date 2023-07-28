Apply now to make your home greener and warmer

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Would you like to make your home more energy efficient?

Argyll and Bute Council has received £1,979,827 from Scottish Government’s Energy Efficient Scotland: Area Based Scheme to help residents make a range of energy efficiency improvements to their properties.

This includes external and internal wall insulation, underfloor insulation, cavity wall insulation and loft insulation.

New applicants to the 2023/24 scheme can receive grants of between £9,000 and £21,600 per household, depending on individual circumstances, and it is available to the following:

Owner-occupiers living in properties in council tax bands A, B and C

Owner-occupiers living in properties in council tax Band D if they have a household energy rating of E, F or G

For owner-occupiers on islands, in addition to the above, living in properties in council tax band E to H if they have a household energy rating of E, F or G

Private rented householders living in properties in council tax bands A, B and C

“Hundreds of people in Argyll and Bute have already benefitted from warmer, more energy efficient homes as a result of the scheme,” said council leader Councillor Robin Currie.

“Not only have these improvements helped to reduce peoples’ outgoings in terms of heating costs, they have also contributed to creating a climate friendly Argyll and Bute by reducing carbon emissions.

“Fuel poverty is a real concern and I don’t think people realise their home could benefit from a range of energy efficiency improvements through the scheme, at no or very little cost to themselves.

“I would urge people to take advantage of this non means-tested scheme while it is available and get in touch to see how it could benefit them.”

Home Energy Scotland is the referral partner for the scheme and will carry out an estimate of household energy ratings and make a referral on behalf of householder to the scheme. In addition, they will also offer a very welcome general energy saving assessment.

To find out more about the programme, and to register, telephone Home Energy Scotland on 0808 808 2282.