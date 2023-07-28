Ancestral home a hook for author David

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

An author with strong connections to Mid Argyll is relishing his return to the area to give a talk about some of his books.

David Munro, whose grandfather and great-grandfather were well known as boat repairers in the Ardrishaig area in decades past, will speak in the Grey Gull Hotel early next month.

The ‘meet the author’ event will take place on Thursday August 10 at 1.30pm, where David will showcase a trio of Scottish time-travel adventure-fantasy novels, in his Time Jigsaw series.

He said: “The talk will feature my first three novels, which are set mainly in Ardrishaig, in books one and three, and Lochgilphead, a setting for book two, respectively.

“The Grey Gull is featured in all three, hence the location for a talk.

“Also, with my family originating from Ardrishaig, this was another big factor in giving a talk in the village about the books.

“My grandfather, Robert Munro, worked for his father who repaired small boats in and around the local area.

“My grandfather ventured to Clydebank, worked as a shipwright then moved to one of the Govan shipyards and became a foreman.

“The family relocated to Edinburgh where grandfather started his own boat repair business at Granton near the harbour.

“With many trawlers based there, work was plentiful, and when he retired, my father took over and expanded the business through carpenter contracts with local councils.

“My father was a shipwright and carpenter whereas my two older brothers worked in the business, but my parents were keen for me to pursue another path.”

These took the form of the brewing industry; after his studies, David joined Scottish and Newcastle Breweries in Edinburgh then moved to Tennent’s, moving him to Aberdeen then Glasgow.

Now established as a writer, his latest novel, Georgina, is a recently finished Second World War espionage thriller set on the island of Crete.