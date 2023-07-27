Shinty club sees big picture with funding

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Kilmory-Dunadd Camanachd are dreaming of home (improvements) after securing a fresh funding tranche from a trade union.

The MacRae Park-based side were awarded £500 from Unite towards club activities.

And Kilmory-Dunadd clubman Angus Gilmour, accepting the cheque for the club from Fiona Broderick, Unite branch secretary for NHS Highland, said the money would be spent in a different way to previous donations.

He said: “We are working on a project to improve the visitor experience for away fans, and for our own supporters as well.

“Much of the money we are lucky to receive goes towards equipment for training and matches, but we have taken a different look at it this time.

“We aim to put a gazebo in place, with a table with urns and flasks serving tea, coffee, hot chocolate and cakes and biscuits, free of charge with a donation option.

“We play teams from as far away as Inverness, and it can be challenging for away fans making the long journey here, especially to watch games in poor weather.

“It is a simple thing but will make the visitor experience more enjoyable, and we hope it might entice more home fans, who might traditionally like to stand on the slope at the school end, to come down to pitchside.

“It is of course about connecting more with the community and our own supporters by providing these improved facilities.

“Our ultimate aim is to hold a national final at MacRae Park.

“It is not on our radar at the moment, but we already have plenty car parking, shower/toilet and changing facilities, and a single point of access through the Lochgilphead Joint Campus, and hope that with the improvements we have planned, including also the installation of new dugouts thanks to a timber donation thanks to Jewson’s in the town, we can take important steps to being in the mix for hosting one of the so-called ‘minor’ national finals.”

Fiona added: “We wanted to support this project because of its community value for young people and adults.

“We know also how hard money is to come by for sports clubs in the current climate.

“The plans the shinty club has for its own community and visitors means both young people coming through to play the sport and the adults supporting them will benefit in future.

“They all do a lot of travelling across the Highlands for shinty and it is a big commitment.”