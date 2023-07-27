Road to close at Clachan for 19 nights

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The road will be closed near Clachan for 19 nights from Sunday while BEAR Scotland carries out road surface improvements on two sections of the A83.

The works, worth £1.2 million, are scheduled to take place between Sunday July 30 and Friday August 25, with closures in both directions between 8.30pm and 5am each night, although no work will be carried out on Friday or Saturday nights.

The first phase, from July 30 to August 9, is just under a mile long, between Ronachan and Ballochroy 1.8 miles (3km) south of Clachan, while the second phase, from August 10 to August 25, is a 1.2-mile (2km) long section immediately north of Clachan.

Safe access through the site will be provided during short amnesty periods at 9.30pm, 10.30pm, 11.30pm, 2am and 4am.

The road will be open between 5am and 8.30pm each work day, with a 30mph speed limit as traffic will be running over a temporary surface.

Access through the work site for emergency services will be maintained at all times.

“Replacing the old worn-out road surface near Clachan will help address defects and greatly improve the road surface for drivers,” said Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s north west representative.

“The road closure is essential for safety reasons and we have taken steps to limit the overall impact of the project by carrying out the work overnight, at a later start time of 8.30pm.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as they can. We thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance while we complete this essential road improvement project.

“We encourage motorists to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information as dates may change due to weather.”