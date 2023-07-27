Mid Argyll hosts Scottish Motocross Championship

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The final touches are being made to a revamped Mid Argyll track ahead of the Scottish Motocross Championship’s visit to Achnashelloch Farm this weekend.

Dirt bike riders from across the country pay a visit on Saturday July 29 and Sunday July 30, with local riders of all ages participating in the event, taking place in Kilmartin Glen near Lochgilphead.

Oban veteran Alastair Aiken is one of these riders, who will be testing themselves on a new track.

The 65-year-old will be competing on Sunday with the other adults as Round four of the championship visits Mid Argyll after the juniors have tested their mettle on a new course on Saturday.

Aaron Maclarty from Seil will also be in action alongside British racers, like John Adams, who is leading the championships on 60 points.

The track hosting the race near Kilmartin Glen has been undergoing a complete revamp and organisers have been putting in a huge effort to ensure it’s ready for this weekend’s races.

Sean Doherty has involved in these preparations and the motocross commentator told the Oban Times: “We are just trying to get through the bad weather right now to make sure that the track is ready for the weekend, while trying to get the word out about an exciting weekend of action.

“There will be a huge range of ages taking part, with six-year-olds right through to 65-year-olds getting involved. It is important to give minority sports publicity in the local area, especially with the way the championship will be going in the next few years.”

Mr Doherty’s son Jordie has also thrived in motocross and he believes it is good for young people to get involved in these types of sports.

“It has seen him through his school days and enforced a sense of individuality, which I think has been really helpful”, he said.

“Team sports are also good, but individual sports like motocross can develop young kids and help them discover a sense of independence. It is also an anerobic sport, meaning most racers are very athletic.”

The registration for this Argyll leg of the championships will take place between 7am and 8.50am on Saturday, with an event briefing starting at 8.30am.

On Saturday there will then be three blocks of youth races, running between 10.45am and 3.20pm, before the best riders on the day appear on the podium at 4.50pm.

At the time of writing, the Sunday programme is yet to be confirmed, but more details are available from the Go Race Mx website.

More information is also available from the Scottish Motocross Championship’s Facebook page.