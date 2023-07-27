Garden centre spruce-up plan

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Plans have been submitted for changes to be made at a garden centre and café at Cairndow.

The Tree Shop, at the head of Loch Fyne, wants to put up a new building comprising a shop and café, as well as partially demolishing its glasshouse extension.

The shop has been situated at its current site for 33 years, operated by Ardkinglas Estate Nurseries Ltd.

It originally started as a small timber building which continues to form the core of the shop.

A decision on the proposed changes is expected from Argyll and Bute Council planning officers in September, with the public now able to view the plans and submit comments.

In a supporting statement, planning agents Arbour said: “The business has grown over the years and now enjoys an excellent reputation for its trees, shrubs and plants, its gift shop and its café.

“It has become a stable employer for staff from the local area and an important part of the facilities at Clachan, which includes Loch Fyne Oysters Ltd and Here We Are.

“The glasshouse extension, being a simple structure, is no longer fit for purpose.

“It requires regular maintenance and is vulnerable to excessive heat loss in winter and overheating in summer.

“The growth in customer numbers for the shop and café is putting pressure on the current available space.

“In order to allow the business to continue to grow and in order to reduce its carbon emissions the decision has been taken to develop a new building and then demolish the existing glasshouse.

“The original small wooden shop is to be retained as stores and staff facilities.

“The new building is to be on land belonging to Ardkinglas Estate Nurseries Ltd to the north-east of the existing plant sales area.

“This will allow construction to proceed while the business continues to operate in its existing premises.

“The new building will provide more space for both gift shop and café, larger kitchen and storage areas and new public and staff toilets.

“The development will result in an increased external area for plant sales.

“A small children’s play area is proposed to the north of the new building, which will be an addition to the facilities currently offered.”

To view the plans, visit the council’s planning portal at argyll-bute.gov.uk and use the reference number 23/01280/PP.