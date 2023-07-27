Festival celebrates charity run sum

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

FyneFest organisers are toasting the success of the Lochfyneside festival’s first-ever charity fun run after it raised hundreds of pounds in charity cash.

The charity run went from the Brewery Taproom to the Walkers Bar further down Glen Fyne, and was organised through the Good Time Running Club.

It took place in warm early summer conditions on the Saturday afternoon of the well established Cairndow-based festival in June.

And thanks to a stomping great entry of 90 revellers turned runners, the run raised more than £500 for Arrochar Mountain Rescue Team, who answer the call to carry out out voluntary rescues on the peaks near to Glen Fyne, including several Munros and Corbett-class mountains, all-year round.

A FyneFest spokesperson said: “We had more than 90 folk register and raised more than £500 for the Arrochar Mountain Rescue Team.

“A big shout out goes to our incredible runners who not only managed to show up after a festival Friday night but also run in the scorching heat!”