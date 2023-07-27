County prizes for Tarbert bowls trio
Three Tarbert bowlers were crowned champions across two categories in the Argyll and Bute finals held last weekend.
John Martin won the singles at the competition held in Campbeltown, across both Argyll BC and Stronvaar, or Campbeltown BC, while the Tarbert pair of Duncan MacGregor and David Ronald won the pairs competition.
A Tarbert BC spokesperson said: “Unfortunately it wasn’t to be for our rink, senior rink and junior singles.
“Well done to all for getting there and to all the winners on the day.”