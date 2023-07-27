Leading a path to health

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Scotland’s national walking charity is encouraging people in Argyll and Bute to volunteer to lead health walks in the area.

Paths for All supports a network of more than 800 short, social, and accessible low-level walks which are led by trained volunteers but since the end of the global pandemic, the charity has recorded a decline in walk leaders throughout Scotland.

Now the organisation has launched a recruitment campaign to tackle the shortage and encourage Scots up and down the country to step forward and join the Scottish Health Walk Network.

Kevin Lafferty, chief executive officer of Paths for All, said: “Walk leaders are the most integral part of a health walk and the time and care they give to the local communities they serve is extremely valuable.

“Training is provided so volunteers feel confident and ready to lead the walks, for all ages and abilities, in their communities.”

Charlotte Mackenzie, health walks project manager for Highland Third Sector Interface, helps to coordinate over 200 walkers across 30 health walks across the Highlands.

She said: “Health walk leaders are the backbone of walking groups.

“Being a walk leader has so many benefits. I often ask the leaders I work with what they find to be the best part of their role and the feedback is normally very similar; they feel a positive change in their mental health, confidence as well as their self-esteem- which is fantastic.”

To find out more about becoming a health walk volunteer, visit www.pathsforall.org.uk/volunteering