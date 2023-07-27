Announcements – July 28, 2023

DEATHS

BROWN – Peacefully at home, 4 Killean Place, George Street, Campbeltown, with her daughters by her side, on July 20, 2023, Margaret Skinner McDonald in her 96th year, dearly beloved wife of the late Duncan Brown, much loved mum of Dorothy and Marjorie, mother-in-law of Duncan and Steve, loving gran of Katrina, Keith, Alan and Gail, proud great-gran of Abigail, Niamh, Duncan, Olivia, Cohen, Lewis and Leon. Margaret’s funeral will take place on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 11.00 am in the Campbeltown Parish Church, Longrow, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery.

GILLIES – Peacefully at home, 1 Dal-a Charn, Kilberry, on July 21, 2023, Dolina (Lena) Gillies aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Dugald (Dugie) Gillies, and much loved mother of Dugald and the late Anne and John. Cherished Nana of Caroline, Tony, Amanda, Stephen and Yvonne and great nana of Morar and Brendon. A dear sister, aunt and cousin. Funeral service will be held in the Lorne Street Funeral Parlour, Lochgilphead, today, Friday, July 28, 2023, at 12noon, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.

MCLAY – (John), Allan. Peacefully in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on January 23, 2023, aged 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Chris, a much-loved dad of Jane, Cathie and Kevin, a dear sister to Helen and the late Jean and a devoted Grandpa. Small service at Brackley Cemetery, Carradale on Saturday, August 5 at 11:30 and after at the Glen Restaurant, Carradale at 12:30. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support.

MCLEAN -Peacefully at home, with her family by her side, after an illness fought with great courage and dignity, Jean McLean, in her 81st year, of 8 Meadows Road, Lochgilphead. Beloved and loving wife of Graham, much loved mum of Colin and Kirsty, and a highly respected mother-in-law of Esther and Raymond. Cherished granny of Andrew, Catriona, Orla and Eilidh and also a granny to Pamela, Heather and Jake. Proud great granny to Noah, MacKenzie and Tommy. A dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and cousin. Funeral Service will be held in Lochgilphead Baptist Church, on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 11.30am, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. Donations can be made in memory of Jean direct to Macmillan Cancer Support, via Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors or at the offering box in the church. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.

MORGAN – Andrew, of Spogcait, Ford, died Thursday, July 20, 2023 Glasgow. Funeral Requiem Thursday, August 3, at 1pm at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, 86 Saracen Street, Possilpark, G22

5AD, followed by refreshments in St Teresa’s Hall. Reception into Church Wednesday, August 2 at 6pm.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

HENDERSON – Sheena and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy received after their sad loss of Duncan. Special thanks to Cathanna, Community Nurses, Lynne and Isla. Rev. Lyn Peden for a comforting service and Stan Lupton for professional services. Donations raised for Scottish Charity Air Ambulance amounted to £1057.

HERD – The family of the late Flora Herd wish to express their thanks for the many expressions of sympathy received on the passing of their beloved mother. Thank you to all who cared for Flora in many different capacities over the years. Thank you to Mr. Donald McDonald and his team for all their funeral arrangements, plus flowers and fine purvey; along with Reverend Lyn Peden for delivering such an uplifting service on the day.

A special thanks to all those who attended to celebrate the life of Flora. Your kindness and support was greatly appreciated.

Gus an coinnich sinn a-rithist…

JOHNSTON – Liz, Lisa and Olivia would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for all their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, phone calls, flowers and baking following their sad loss of Roy. Thanks to Kenny and Rhys Blair for their professionalism and support. Thanks to Linsay MacPhail for her very personal service. Thanks to those who attended the service and those who stood along the route to the cemetery to pay their respects. Thanks to the Argyll Hotel for their excellent purvey. Thanks to Dr Anderson and all staff at Campbeltown Hospital. Special thanks to the community nursing team, Maggie and Kitty the Macmillan nurses and the Marie Curie nursing service for all their kindness, care and support.

MACARTHUR – The family of the late Donnie MacArthur, would like to thank relatives and friends for their kind messages and memories following their sad loss. We would also like to thank everyone at Campbeltown Hospital who provided dad with such excellent care. Thank you to Rev Lyn Peden for conducting the service at Kilcalmonell Parish Church, Clachan. And the Church Elders and friends who made the church look beautiful and helped with the arrangements. Also, Hazel Dale and Ryan Lowe for their readings. We would like to express heartfelt thanks to everyone in the community and those who travelled far to attend the funeral to celebrate Donnie’s life. The sum of £500, was gratefully received, for the Mairi Semple Fund and the Sunshine Room at Campbeltown Hospital. We thank West Loch House, Tarbert, for providing an excellent purvey after the service. We are also immensely grateful to Stan Lupton Funeral Director, for his professional handling of all the arrangements.

MEMORIAM

AITCHISON – In loving memory of Anne, a dear wife and mother who died July 25, 2022.

Tenderly we treasure the past,

With memories that will ever last.

– Andy, Andrew and Amanda.

MACGILP – In loving memory of Alasdair who died July 24, 2017.

Loving you always,

Forgetting you never

In our hearts you will stay

forever.

-Sina and family

THOMSON – In loving memory of Graham, sadly taken on July 26, 2019. A loving husband, father, father-in-law, papa and granda.

Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts

– love Esther and family

Ne Obliviscaris