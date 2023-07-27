£500 fine for Islay man who was 70mcg over the limit

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The alcohol limit for drink-driving in Scotland is 22 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath and an Islay man ended up in court with a reading of 92.

Ryan David Foley of The Inns, The Square, Bowmore, entered a guilty plea at the first available opportunity, the July sitting of Campbeltown Sheriff Court.

The incident happened on Back Road, Port Ellen, on June 10 this year; police came across Foley’s car.

“It was clear to police officers he was under the influence of alcohol,” said Kavin Ryan-Hume, procurator fiscal depute.

Foley’s defence agent Jane McLaren said he had never been in trouble before and was in full-time employment as a green keeper.

“This is out of character and something he regrets,” she said. A friend of his had no way of getting home and Foley agreed to help him.

Because of his early guilty plea, Sheriff Janys Scott KC fined Foley £500 with a £20 surcharge and disqualified him from driving for 16 months.

Foley, aged 23, was declared eligible to attend a drink-driving rehabilitation course at his own expense and, if he completes this successfully, the ban will be reduced to 12 months.