Portavadie pools re-open

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Swimming pools at Portavadie on Loch Fyne reopened on Monday, as Argyll and Bute Council continues its investigation into a tragic death.

The resort posted an update on its Facebook page. It said: “The pools are now open in our Leisure Experience.

“A huge thanks to our amazing crew and of course our guests and friends who have been so patient. We hope to welcome you back soon.”

A 31-year-old man, who was a member of staff at the resort, died after a suspected attempt to hold his breath under water.

He was taken to hospital in Glasgow on June 29, where he died on July 1.

The pools were closed on July 14 when the council launched its investigation and reopened on July 24.

A council spokeswoman said its investigation continues.