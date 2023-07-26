Parsons family and police react to McKellar verdict

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Two men, both aged 31, have been convicted in connection with the death of Tony Parsons who went missing while cycling along the A82 between Bridge of Orchy and Tyndrum in 2017.

At the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday July 26, Alexander McKellar pled guilty to culpable homicide and attempting to pervert the course of justice and his twin brother Robert McKellar pled guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice.

They will be sentenced at a later date.

Detective inspector Fraser Spence, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “The brutal and uncaring actions of these men left the family of Mr Parsons distraught, not knowing what had happened to him for many years.

“It appeared that he had just disappeared into thin air. A major policing operation was carried out to try to find Mr Parsons, including searches over a vast and remote area near to where he was last seen.

“Despite exhaustive investigation work carried out by officers and extensive coverage in the media, the brothers did not come forward to disclose what happened.

“In December 2021, information provided to officers led to the brothers being arrested and then charged. Further searches were carried out and in January 2021 human remains were found in a remote area of ground close to a farm near the A82. These were identified as Anthony Parsons.

The detective inspector added: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of Mr Parsons and I hope that the court outcome now gives them some kind of closure.

“I would like to thank the local community for all their help and assistance during this complex investigation and to members of the public who came forward and provided information.

“I would also like to pay tribute to all the officers who worked on this case and to the dedicated work carried out over many years to bring these men to justice.”

Tony’s family has also released a statement through Police Scotland that said: “Tony was a much-loved husband, dad and grandad. When he said goodbye and set off on his charity cycle from Fort William that Friday, none of us expected it to be the last time we would be able to see or speak to him.

“He loved nothing more than spending time with his grandchildren and whilst doing so he would take part in his passion for fishing and spend time teaching his grandson to fish. Tony was a lover of sports and was a keen golfer.

“He also spent many years involved with rugby at all levels including playing, coaching mini/midi rugby and refereeing.

“Throughout the six years since he went missing and then the subsequent criminal investigation, we had been left with many unanswered questions and it has been heart-breaking for each and every member of the family being unable to get these answers.

“As you can imagine, not knowing what has happened to someone and then the devastating news that we were provided has taken its toll on all of us as a family.

“At last justice has been done and we would like to thank not only the Court officials and officers from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, Forth Valley Division and other Police Scotland Departments who worked on this case, but all the volunteers and mountain rescue teams who tirelessly searched for him in the earlier stages of the enquiry.”

The statement added: “As a family we would like to request privacy at this time so that we can finally grieve and come to terms with the outcome of the trial and a life without Tony.”