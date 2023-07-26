Oily outflow prompts SEPA investigation

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A dead gannet found near oily water on the shore of Loch Gilp prompted a small investigation.

Harley Tedham of Ardrishaig was out taking pictures when he spotted the “horrible residue” flowing onto the beach.

The liquid was coming from a pipe near the “Ardrishaig” sign on the A83, where the pavement between Lochgilphead and Ardrishaig crosses over.

A bird carcass was lying slightly up the loch from the flow, which was coming from a surface water drain.

The Argyllshire Advertiser saw Harley’s pictures on Facebook and asked the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) to check the area for pollution.

A spokeswoman for SEPA said: “We had not received any reports of pollution at Loch Gilp and would like to thank the Argyllshire Advertiser for contacting us.

“A SEPA officer inspected water coming from a pipe on Friday evening (July 14) and did not observe any signs of pollution. A very slight sheen was noted, but this is natural from seaweed or other organic matter breakdown.

“We would strongly encourage members of the public to report signs of pollution to SEPA as soon as possible by calling 0800 80 70 60 or using our online form at www.sepa.org.uk/report.”

Dave Sexton, RSPB Scotland’s Mull officer, said the gannet’s death was possibly bird flu-related.

He said the message to the public regarding bird carcasses is “do not touch, keep dogs away, and report to Defra”.

The public should make a report to Defra’s national helpline 03459 33 55 77 if they find: A single dead bird of prey; three dead gulls or wild waterfowl (swans, geese or ducks); or five or more dead birds of any other species.

There is also a new online reporting system for dead wild birds at www.gov.uk/guidance/report-dead-wild-birds

Government advice is do not touch any dead or sick birds.