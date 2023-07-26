Police name A85 crash victim
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
A motorcyclist who died following a crash on the A85 road has been named as Donald Outerson, 67, from Tullibody in Clackmannanshire.
In a statement, his family said: “We would like to thank everyone for their condolences, love and support.”
Mr Outerson, who was known as Donnie, was the rider of a grey Kawasaki ZR1000 motorcycle which was involved in a crash at around 4.10pm on Friday July 21 between Dalmally and Tyndrum.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and no other vehicles were involved.
Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information which hasn’t yet been passed to police can call 101, quoting incident number 2520 of Friday, 21 July, 2023.