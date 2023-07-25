Saddle up for the Kilberry Loop Sportive

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

This year’s Kilberry Loop Sportive (KLS) takes place on Saturday August 5.

And with just days to go until organisers drop the flag for the start of the event, the message is that it’s not too late to sign up and be part of this year’s fun, on the 40-mile cycle through some of Scotland’s most stunning scenery.

Once again the KLS starts and ends at The Gather, Tarbert, and is open to cyclists of all abilities.

The route is, as you would expect, challenging, but for competitive cyclists, this offers an opportunity to set a new personal best or for those riding in company to take advantage of all the chances to enjoy the panoramic views which lie around every corner.

Event supporters include William Duncan & Co; Tarbert Enterprise Company; Kilchoman Distillery; Mid Argyll Triathlon and Cycle Club; Tarbert Harbour Authority and Tarbert Co-op. It is also registered with British Cycling.

Kilberry Loop is a recognised cycle route – Route 75 – which connects to the Kintyre 66, the 66-mile loop around Kintyre on the A83 and B842 public roads, and KLS organisers have been encouraging entrants to spend the weekend on two-wheels by also exploring this long-distance route.

Event organiser John Hardie said he’s looking forward to welcoming cyclists back to take on the sportive.

He said: “When we launched the Kilberry Loop Sportive in 2018 we had no idea how popular it would become.

“We began by putting an emphasis on fun, making it an inclusive event to encompass all abilities, from people who have only recently taken up cycling as a way to keep fit, right up to competitive cyclists.

“As a Kilberry Loop regular I can assure you the route is exciting enough to get the adrenaline flowing!

“Entries remain open until Friday August 4, so there’s still time to sign up and join in on a fantastic day out.”

If you’d like to sign up for this year’s KLS do it online at https://www.britishcycling.org.uk/events/details/274915/Kilberry-Loop-Sportive