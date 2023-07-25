Islay community “up in arms” as ferry disruption continues

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Islay residents faced more ferry disruption last week as the largest vessel on their mainland connection continued to face issues since its recent return from dry dock.

The MV Finlaggan has now returned to service, but since completing her overhaul last month, the vessel has faced at least four issues over the last three weeks, causing sailings to Islay to be suspended at short notice as CalMac carries out repairs.

Maintenance described as “essential” by the ferry operator cancelled Finlaggan sailings on Wednesday July 19, meaning the smaller MV Isle of Arran again had to operate to an amended timetable, with fewer sailings.

The smaller and older vessel is continuing to provide cover for the MV Hebridean Isles on the Islay route, which is also vital for passengers travelling onwards to Jura.

CalMac announced last week that the Hebridean Isles would not return to service until at least August 25, with questions remaining about the capacity issues this has caused.

These issues were also exacerbated last Thursday, with two sailings on the Kennacraig-Port Ellen-Port Askaig route cancelled due to an issue with the Finlaggan’s engine turbo charger.

These recurring issues have also had a knock-on effect for passengers travelling to Colonsay and onwards to Oban, with the Isle of Arran displaced from her usual schedule.

During last week’s disruption, CalMac’s operations director Robert Morrison said: “We recognise that when any of our vessels are taken out of service it impacts the communities and businesses we serve and I am sorry for that.

“CalMac is committed to working with local communities to listen and understand their concerns during times of disruption. We are also looking forward to welcoming six major and 10 small vessels into the fleet in the near future, which will build capacity and resilience across our network.”

However, an Islay Community Council Ferry Committee spokesperson said: “There is a history of CalMac ships going into overhaul and having issues.

“Once a vessel returns from dry dock it should be good to operate for a over a year and CalMac’s excuse is that it is working with old ships. There is no excuse in this situation because the Finlaggan is only 12 years old and any issues should have been detected before the ship returned.

“The community is up in arms because people have been suffering and businesses have been losing guests.

“The ferry committee has even had to intervene to get things moving, in terms of transporting animal feed, medicines and people with other travel connections.”

Issues with Finlaggan’s turbo charger, speed control sensor, bow ramp and starboard main engine have hampered the vessel since she returned from dry dock on June 28.

When the vessel suffers a fault potential passenger numbers are more than halved, with the Isle of Arran only able to take 448 passengers and 76 cars compared to Finlaggan’s capacity for 55o passengers and 85 cars.

SNP Argyll and Bute MSP Jenni Minto told the Oban Times: “As an islander myself, I know the frustrations that many of my constituents face when ferry services are disrupted.

“First and foremost, I am a local representative – and I will continue to make representations on behalf of my constituents to colleagues in the Scottish Government.

“It is important for CalMac to continue its engagement with local communities to ensure disruption is kept to an absolute minimum and I will remain engaged with CalMac and Scotland’s Transport Minister on this issue.”