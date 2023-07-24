Kintyre Primestock Breeders Association stock judging competition
Kintyre Primestock Breeders Association had a tremendous turn out at their recent stock judging competition held at Strathnafanaig Farm by kind permission of the McCallum family.
The judge for the evening was Andrew Weir, Auctioneer from United Auctions who did a fantastic job of judging the six classes of excellent cattle on show.
Vice-Chairman John Lines thanked the McCallum family for kindly hosting the event, Andrew Weir for judging, Mary, Ann, Janice and Angus for marking, Platinum Bar Hire for refreshments, Olly’s Streetfood for catering and to all those present for coming along and supporting the event.
Chairwoman Margaret McKendrick announced the results as follows:
Gents: 1 Robert McKechnie; 2 Robert Parkin; 3= Uel Gilmour and Stuart Herraty.
Ladies: 1 Val Gray; 2 Joan Pirie; 3 Fiona Parkin.
Young Farmers: 1= Rhona Earnshaw and Charles Turner; 2= Heather Millar and Fraser MacPhail; 3= Lewis Anderson, Neil Littleson, Andrew Millar, Robert McDonald, John Pirie, Claire Soudan.
Juniors: 1= Fraser Lines and Jamie McKendrick; 2 Uel Gilmour; 3 Alice McKendrick.
Special Prize: Combined age of calves in days (202 Days), Gavin Semple.
Overall: Jackson Cup, Robert McKechnie; Warnock Quaich, Val Gray; Samuel Mitchell Cup, Rhona Earnshaw/Charles Turner; Ballywilline Cup, Fraser Lines/Jamie McKendrick.