Download your free active travel guides this summer

Cyclists, history lovers, visitors or folk just out for a family walk can discover more about Argyll and Bute this summer with a series of free active travel apps.

Featuring self-guided walking and cycling trails, family challenges and places of interest, the apps are available to download from the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

Commissioned by Argyll and Bute Council through the Transport Scotland Smarter Choices Smarter Places programme the apps aim to help attract more visitors to Argyll and Bute and encourage residents to explore their local area.

The following apps are available to download:

Discover Rothesay – includes six self-guided walking trails, seven self-guided cycling trails and fun family challenges.

Dunoon Forward – Includes over 50 locations and five trails

Discover Campbeltown – Over 30 locations including whisky and heritage trails

Love Oban –Audio trails, self-guided walks and family challenges

Discover Helensburgh – Features 50 places of interest and eight self-guided trails

Councillor Andrew Kain, policy lead for roads and transport, said: “Argyll and Bute is a fantastic place to live, work and visit.

“We want to promote the hidden gems, the rich history, culture, and some of the most famous landmarks we have in the area.

“It’s the perfect excuse to get active this summer, whether that is on your bike or walking.

“By downloading the apps, you’ll find trails for all abilities and interesting facts on your doorstep you didn’t know about.

“As we work towards creating a climate friendly Argyll and Bute, you also help reduce carbon emissions by leaving your car at home and exploring your local area on bike or foot.”

Argyll and Bute Council produced the apps with funding from Smarter Choices, Smarter Places.