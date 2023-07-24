Conservation programme kicks off in Kintyre

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

An innovative and ambitious four-year-long conservation programme is underway in Argyll.

Species on the Edge is a bold new partnership programme of NatureScot and seven conservation charities, dedicated to improving the fortunes of 37 threatened and vulnerable species found along Scotland’s coast and islands.

Funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the partnership consists of Amphibian and Reptile Conservation, Bat Conservation Trust, Buglife, Bumblebee Conservation Trust, Butterfly Conservation, NatureScot, Plantlife, and RSPB Scotland.

For the duration of the four-year-long programme, Species on the Edge will be active in seven areas across Scotland.

The Inner Hebrides and Argyll is the largest of the Species on the Edge project areas, stretching from Skye in the north, out westwards to Tiree, and south to the Mull of Kintyre.

Species on the Edge has a team of four project officers in the area, hosted by RSPB, Buglife, Butterfly Conservation, and Bat Conservation Trust.

Together they are delivering activity to conserve 19 vulnerable species in the area including the great yellow bumblebee, medicinal leech, lapwing, curlew, four species of bat, and four species of burnet moth.

Much of the Inner Hebrides and Argyll is home to species that have disappeared from elsewhere in Scotland and it is thanks to generations of crofters using low intensity agricultural practices that many of Scotland’s threatened species continue to survive here.

A core aspect of Species on the Edge activity in this area is to reinforce the value of High Nature Value (HNV) farming and to work closely with local land managers and crofting communities.

Species on the Edge people engagement co-ordinator Sarah Duly said: “We are offering a range of training and engagement opportunities for people to get involved in practical conservation, citizen science, and creative events and projects.

“We’ll be listening to and working alongside our local communities to enable more people to connect with their natural heritage.”

Species on the Edge is also working with Islay veterinary practice which is trialling a new technology with local livestock owners, using image-based software to test livestock for worms and fluke accurately and quickly, increasing efficacy and reducing overall use of veterinary medicines.

Use of veterinary medicines negatively impact on the number of larvae found in livestock faeces.

These larvae are an important food source for many species. Testing livestock and reducing use of veterinary medicines will help to improve soil health and increase abundance of dung invertebrates.

The testing also benefits farmers, improving animal welfare and potentially reducing costs through reduction in treatment.

Species on the Edge will be at the Islay, Jura and Colonsay Agricultural Show on Thursday, August 10.

To keep up to date with the Species on the Edge programme, go to the website www.speciesontheedge.co.uk and follow along on Twitter @SpeciesEdge and on Facebook @SpeciesontheEdge.

You can also sign up to the Species on the Edge mailing list: http://eepurl.com/isDe16.