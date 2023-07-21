Thousands flock to Inveraray Highland Games

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Thousands of people flocked to Inveraray Highland Games on Tuesday to see the finest pipers, Highland dancers and athletes from all over the world compete.

Games Day kicked off with a parade from the town centre to Winterton Park in the grounds of Inveraray Castle.

The parade was led by Mid Argyll Pipe Band, which gave several performances throughout the day.

His Grace the Duke of Argyll Torquhil Campbell, games president, joined the parade with his eldest son, Lord Archie, 19.

Inveraray is one of the biggest one-day Highland Games events in the world, with 250 Highland dancers competing.

Piping competitions took place on eight stages, non-stop from 9am – 6pm, with Brian Spalding taking on the role of piping convenor for the first time.

International athletic competitions included field and track events and the ever-popular heavyweights.

A highlight of the afternoon is the world caber tossing championships.

This year the caber title was shared by Vladislav Tulacek from the Czech Republic and Jamie Gunn from Halkirk, who could not be separated on points. Medals were presented by Niki and Kris Clark from the George Hotel, sponsors of the caber championships.

Hon Secretary Deanne Hagan praised the community spirit of the people of Inveraray.

She said: “We had an excellent number of volunteers helping to set up and make the day happen. We are also very grateful to our sponsors.”

It is a huge undertaking bringing the Games Field alive, with many locals taking the week off work and giving their time for free.

This was a difficult year for the games committee, who all very much missed the presence of 19-year-old local man Alan Cameron.

Alan died in a car crash on the A83 north-east of Inveraray in April.

Games convenor Stephen King said: “The games committee has been hurting a lot. Alan is a great loss. He was earmarked to be a future convenor, he was working his way through the ranks. So it has been hard.”

Mr King said a special thank you to the George Hotel, which has been a sponsor of the Games for more than 40 years.

He said: “The Games couldn’t run without them. It is more than just financial, they provided lunches for everyone setting up.”

The George ran one of the many food stalls selling delicious Scottish produce, feeding the hungry competitors and spectators.

There was also an impressive array of trade and charity stalls.

All photographs Kevin McGlynn.

Captions:

Andrew Nicol won the high jump and narrowly missed out on breaking a games record. NO_A29Inverarygames01_23_AndrewNicol

Mid Argyll Pipe Band march down Inveraray Main Street. NO_A29Inveraraygames02_23MidArgyllPB

Mid Argyll Pipe Band led the parade to Inveraray Highland Games, marching down the Mains Street to the field. NO_A29Inveraraygames03_23_MidArgyllPB_parade

The joint winners of the World Caber Championship were Vlad Tulacek and Jamie Gunn, Halkirk, pictured with the main sponsors of the event Kris and Niki Clark of The George Hotel, Inveraray. NO_A29InverarayGames04_caberwinners

His Grace the Duke of Argyll, with his son Lord Archie 4th, right, and dignatories and games officials following the march to the games field. NO_A29Inveraraygames05_23_DukeofArgyll_dignatories

Vlad Tulacek in the final of the World Caber Championship. NO_A20Inveraraygames06_23_Vlad_Tulacek

Jamie Gunn, joint winner of the World Caber Championship. NO_A29Inveraraygames07_JamieGunn

Argyll and Bute trophy winners at the Inveraray games Highland dancing competitions celebrate their wins. NO_A29Inveraraygames08_23_dancers_celebrate

Highland dancers and their trophies. NO_A29Inveraraygames09_23 _ArgyllBute_trophywinners

A great vantage point for one wee spectator to watch the parade down Main Street from. NO_A29Inveraraygames10_23_vantage_point

Oban athlete Murdo Masterson throwing the 56 lb weight for distance. NO_A29Inveraraygames11_23_Murdo-Masterton

Young dancers line up for their turn on the dance stage. NOA29Inveraraygames12_23_dancers-wait

Early morning dancers take cover from the the midges on the games field. NO_A29Inveraraygames13_23_escaping_midges

Pals shelter from a passing shower late in the afternoon. NO_A29Inveraraygames14_23_pals_shelter

Numbers were up in the wrestling competition, with equal numbers of ladies and gents taking part. NO_A29Inveraraygames15_23_wrestling

Top cyclist Matiss Robertson, Oban was taking part for the first time in a Highland games track cycling event. NO_A29Inveraraygames16_23_Matiss_Robertson

Large numbers of competitors took part in the athletic events, including the long jump. NO_A29Inveraraygames17_long_jump