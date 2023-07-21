Thought for the Week, July 21 2023

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Getting on the strait and narrow

Have you ever heard people talking about someone being back on ‘the strait and narrow’?

By it we mean he has cleaned up his act and is now behaving acceptably.

That expression is taken from the Authorised Version’s translation of Matthew 7:13-14, part of the Sermon on the Mount, where Jesus speaks about two gates, two roads and two destinations: a wide gate leading to the broad road to destruction and a small (strait) gate leading to the narrow road to heaven.

From Jesus’ saying, usually we conclude that doing good is the right road and doing bad is the wrong road. Because we try to do good, we assume we are definitely on the road to heaven. But we are mishearing Jesus.

In the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus’ teaching follows a pattern. He compares two groups of people, contrasting those who trust in him, follow his teaching, and live for his praise with those who trust in themselves, follow their own ideas, and live for their own applause. Matthew 7:13-14 falls into this compare-and-contrast pattern.

Being on the strait and narrow is not about moving from being horrible to being nice. It is changing from trusting in our own performance and living by our own values to trusting in Jesus’ performance and living by his teaching.

Heaven is reached through a small gate and along a narrow road that is just one person wide. Only Jesus fits through that gate and on that road. If we come to Jesus, abandoning the road of self-confidence and self-promotion, he will take us through the small gate and along the narrow road to heaven.

Are you on the strait and narrow?

Dr Rodger M Crooks, Free Church of Scotland (Lochgilphead and Tarbert)