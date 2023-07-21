SNP Westminster leader’s Lochgilphead visit

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The leader of the Scottish National Party at Westminster Stephen Flynn visited Argyll last week, culminating with a meeting in Lochgilphead on Saturday.

MP Flynn was shown around the county by Brendan O’Hara, MP for Argyll and Bute.

He met local members at Lochgilphead Joint Campus after visiting Cruachan Power Station and Oban Distillery last Friday July 14.

MP Flynn said: “It was great to visit Argyll and Bute and speak to local businesses and the people who live and work there, including lots of the local SNP members in Lochgilphead.

“It’s important that constituents and party members are able to have direct discussions with their elected representatives, and it was a bonus we could do that in such a beautiful part of the country that has so much to offer.”

Mr O’Hara said: “It was great to have Stephen visit the constituency for a couple of days. This was the first time he’d been to Argyll since he was a child, and I know he thoroughly enjoyed it.

“I was keen to show him what Argyll and Bute has to offer in terms of renewable energy, whisky production and of course our excellent hospitality sector too, but the visit was also to give him a chance to meet as many local SNP members as possible, and for them to meet and question the man most of them had only seen perform at Prime Minister’s Questions.”

More than 100 members joined the meeting, either in person or on Zoom.

As it was Argyll and Bute SNP Members’ Day, there was no set agenda.

Mr O’Hara added: “The meeting developed into a lengthy and lively discussion between the members and the elected politicians on the SNP election strategy and the road map for independence.

“Everyone seemed to have thoroughly enjoyed the meeting and were hugely grateful to Stephen for giving up his time to visit Argyll and Bute.”