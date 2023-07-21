Red Star’s pre-season schedule
Lochgilphead Red Star AFC have announced three pre-season warm-up games, ahead of the club’s 2023-24 campaign.
Star, who will take part in the inaugural season of the newly created Scottish Premier AFA after the merging of their former league the Scottish AFL, and the Central Scottish AFL, will play Bishopton AFC tomorrow (Saturday), at home, with a 1pm kick off at the Lochgilphead Joint Campus synthetic pitch.
Then, Star welcome Tollcross AFC, who are champions of the Strathclyde Evangelical Churches AFL, on Saturday July 29, for another 1pm kick off the same venue, before a friendly at home to Caledonian AFL side Rhu Amateurs on Saturday August 5, with kick off at noon at the joint campus.