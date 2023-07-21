Pictish festival ready for roaring return

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

It may have been a heartland of the Scots for 1,500 years but Mid Argyll is bracing itself for another Pictish invasion early next month.

The Lochgilphead Celtic and Pictish Festival returns on Saturday August and will welcome all generations from 11am – 4pm for an array of exhibitions, live music and food and drink, with entry free to all .

The festival was deemed a superb success at the back-up location of The Ropework Park in the town in 2022, after a bit of a battle to find a suitable venue, with the Front Green not quite ready to host.

Happily, though, festival organisers can this year pitch up at the centrepiece space in the town, where revellers will be able to enjoy live music, as well as traditional crafts and skills’ showcases and artisanal artefacts on show from re-enactment group The Glasgow Vikings, and a demonstration of Pictish living history from Aberdeenshire’s Rhynie Wifies.

And taking centre stage, promising to ‘keep it tribal’, as their motto says, will be Scots ensemble Clann an Drumma.

A well-kent sight on some of Scotland’s busiest high streets and liveliest venues, they will provide a bombastic musical backdrop linking antiquity to the modern day.

Kilmartin Museum experts will also be sharing their knowledge – not to mention a selection of prized artefacts – on the day.

There will even be a chance for adults to sample the ancient imbibement of mead, a honey-based tipple thought to be the oldest alcohol in the world, served by Perthshire craft distiller The Rookery.