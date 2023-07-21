Opening date revealed for revamped Kilmartin Museum

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The renovated Kilmartin Museum re-opens its doors on September 3.

There is a much larger exhibition space, a creative space which can be used for cultural activities as well as temporary displays, a research and learning facility and a fit-for-purpose education space.

Museum Director and Curator Dr Sharon Webb MBE said: “After so many years of work developing plans, raising funding and building the new museum in really challenging times, it’s fantastic to see the project complete and the museum open at last.

“For me personally, it has been a privilege to have been able to tell the stories of these amazing artefacts and monuments, as well as to have had the opportunity to work with such a dedicated and talented team who have come together to make the dream a reality.”

The re-opening also marks the moment that the recently-recognised Nationally Significant Collection of 22,000 prehistoric artefacts, half of the museum’s collection, will be on display for the first time.

Two galleries for special exhibitions have been added to the museum and artist Lizzie Rose, who lives nearby, has a new exhibition – Carbon Legacy.

Reflecting the need for collective action against climate crisis, Carbon Legacy will present nearly 400 oak tree seedlings within the museum which will later be planted in a collaborative action, creating a living monument in Kilmartin Glen near the original site of Neolithic Cursus.

Museum Collections will also present artworks of four more artists from the area who were commissioned by the museum to create work relating to the history of Kilmartin Glen.

These include painter Margaret Ker, weaver Louise Oppenheimer, painter Jae Ferguson working with clay and charcoal, and multi-art form artist Alice Strange.

Also new onsite is the scaled-up shop selling a wide range of gifts as well as guides to the area. The café is also bigger than before with a view over Glebe Field.

The team has two new labs to care for the artefacts in their collection, as well as new acquisitions, before putting objects on display or in the museum’s new collection store and for developing the community archaeology programme.

The redevelopment of the light and window-filled museum has been designed and delivered by Reiach and Hall Architects.

Caption: September 3 is the date for Kilmartin Museum’s re-opening

