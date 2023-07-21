Nepal trip an honour for Scouts

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Scouts and leaders from Mid Argyll are getting stuck in to a Himalayan adventure after landing in Nepal earlier this week.

Fifteen young people and four leaders from 19th Argyll (Lochgilphead) Scouts set off on adventure of a lifetime on Sunday to Nepal.

They were joined by a contingent of more than 80 Scouts from the organisation’s west of Scotland region.

While in the country, they will help to rebuild two schools in Kathmandu, which were devastated by the earthquake in 2015 before returning home on Sunday July 30.

There are also going to be refurbishing playground equipment, will paint murals and help children with basic English and maths lessons.

A 19th Argyll Scouts spokesperson said: “A huge thank you to all of you who have supported us and helped to make this project come to fruition.

“You can follow our journey on Facebook pages: 19th Argyll Scout Group or West Region Scouts.”