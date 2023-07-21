Lochgilphead loses Virgin Money branch

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Virgin Money users in Argyll will face a blow in Autumn after the bank announced it would be closing its Lochgilphead branch.

The company has taken the “difficult” decision to close 39 stores across the UK from October 2023, with their Ellon, Fort William, Irvine and Turriff branches also closing.

A Virgin Money statement said: “We’re sorry if this is disappointing news and want to make sure you know about all the other ways you can bank with us.

“More and more customers are taking advantage of our digital services. This means we’re seeing far less visits to our stores, with most people only coming in to see us when they want to discuss a significant life event.

“We need to balance investment in digital services with making sure our Store network continues to meet the needs of our customers.”

The bank has assured customers that their account details will remain the same and that customers will be able to visit other stores.

However, the next nearest Virgin Money branch for Lochgilphead customers is over 50 miles away in Campbeltown.