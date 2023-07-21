Letters – Friday July 21 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Feed children to help them reach potential

As a retired teacher, I am only too aware of how precious education is and how many factors can affect a child’s experience at school.

That’s why I am proud to support Mary’s Meals, the international school feeding charity.

They do an incredible job, feeding more than 2.4 million hungry children every school day in 18 of the world’s poorest countries with a nutritious meal – giving them energy to learn and hope for a brighter future.

Mary’s Meals is a simple idea that works.

The promise of a good meal at school increases enrolment and improves attendance.

In communities where the charity serves its meals, far fewer children leave school early because of hunger.

I decided to set up a monthly Direct Debit to Mary’s Meals so that I can be a continuous supporter of this wonderful charity.

Just £19.50 can feed a hungry child for a whole school year. I feel glad that my regular gift can help to give the organisation security of income on which they can depend, while they strive to reach the next hungry child waiting for Mary’s Meals.

This summer, with the charity’s Direct Debits Tripled campaign, your readers can make their kindness go three times as far and help Mary’s Meals feed even more hungry children.

Until September 29, anyone who sets up a Direct Debit to Mary’s Meals will have their first three donations tripled by a group of generous donors up to £150,000.

I hope your readers can join me in giving a regular gift to a charity which is fulfilling the most basic needs for millions of families – feeding children in school and teaching them so that they can fulfil their potential.

Dorothy Walsh, Mary’s Meals supporter

Many reasons to shop locally

There are many reasons why you may choose certain places to shop, such as parking or more product options.

However, shopping locally can impact so much more than our wallets, from simple reasons like convenience to ones that affect the environment and local economy.

Convenience plays a huge part in our lives. After all, how easy is it to just ‘pop to the shop’ when it is within walking distance?

Many people opt to shop locally because of its proximity to home.

Buying from a local business or charity shop, whether from a market stall, an actual shop or an online shop, is a great way to support them both financially and figuratively by showing you love what they do, and means they will be able to continue doing the great work that they do.

In addition to investing in your community, you can also help improve employment rates within the area by using local shops.

Local businesses often provide a large number of jobs to communities, and, in some cases, can even be someone’s first workplace to help kick-start their career.

And while local shops and businesses may not always be able to compete with larger chain stores and brands in terms of advertising, but they are more likely to focus on the quality of the things they sell rather than the quantity.

Alastair Redman, Kintyre and the Islands councillor