Hall aboard for Ardrishaig summer calendar

The GRAB Trust’s ReMake Argyll project has a summer of ‘Sew-Cycle’ workshops and clothes swaps planned to take place in Ardrishaig over the next few weeks.

Taking place in the village’s Public and North halls, the ‘Sew-Cycle Summer’ centres events on the themes of upcycling, reuse, repurposing clothes and textiles.

It aims to inspire people of all ages to rethink their wardrobe, get creative, learn new skills and come away with fresh ideas – and potentially a new look.

Christina Saunders, ReMake Argyll project officer as part of the GRAB Trust, said: “Throughout the summer there are themed clothes swaps planned, funky upcycling

workshops and machine and hand sewing 101 skills workshops.

“All workshops and swaps are free and aimed to be accessible and welcoming for all.

“ReMake Argyll hosted the first clothes swap on Saturday July 8, centred on the theme of summer/beach/holiday, and 24 people came through the door.

“The selection of donated clothes was excellent quality and really nice pieces were exchanged.

“There are clothes available for all ages and young people are particularly encouraged to come and join.

“We are keeping the clothes swaps themed to keep the swap fresh and relevant and make them even more fun.

“People can challenge themselves and their pals to find the best themed outfit and then take photos in front of our fabulous photo booth back drop made by Katie Ritchie, from Refabrikate.”

The next clothes swap, a cottage/goblin core/90s aesthetic theme, takes place tomorrow (Saturday July 22) from 1pm-4pm in the North Hall.

Christina continued: “During next month, family-friendly days are on August 1 and 2 with awesome upcycling workshops such as tie-dyeing for the whole family, and ‘sew your own’ precious baby clothes from upcycled fabrics.

“There are children’s clothes swaps and activities for the littlest ones with plenty of chances for imaginative and inspiring upcycling, reuse, skills sharing and connecting with other families.”

Adult workshops still to come include ‘Turning a pair of old jeans into a funky multi-purpose bag’ and ‘Sew your own flat cap from upcycled textiles’, along with ReMake Argyll favourite, the sewing machine driving licence, as well as a new ‘hand sewing 101’ course.

“These free workshops are extremely popular, so please book online using Eventbrite to avoid disappointment.”

To keep up to date on announcements follow us at ReMake Argyll on Instagram or Facebook, or email: remake@grab.org.uk