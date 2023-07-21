From our files – Friday July 21 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday July 19 2013

Vodafone criticised by Mid Argyll residents

Mobile phone company Vodafone has been criticised by Mid Argyll residents, who claim the company failed to take responsibility for a signal outage.

People across the region were left without a Vodafone signal for more than five days last week after a power outage.

Although electricity was restored in an hour and a quarter, it took Vodafone several days to identify and repair the fault in its network.

A spokeswoman for Vodafone said: “We can’t guarantee a fault-free service. So many things can affect the mast, including events like this one that are beyond our control.

“If customers are unable to use all our services for three days or more we will look at reimbursing that portion of line rental.”

Whilst the power cut was beyond the control of the firm, some people are questioning the length of time it took the company to repair the mast.

Bob Chicken from Tarbert said: “When the signal was down in Tarbert, it was everybody else’s fault but their own.

“My advice would be for people to go straight to the managing director’s office.”

The lack of signal caused havoc for people who depend on their mobile phones to go about their day to day business.

Yvonne Meghie told the Advertiser, via Facebook: “My signal keeps coming and going.

“I couldn’t even phone for a doctor’s appointment on Monday. It is ridiculous – some people only have their mobile phones.”

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday July 19 2003

Family dairy celebrates 60 years



The family dairy of D J Campbell and Son celebrate 60 years in business this year.

Established by the late John and Mary Campbell in 1943, the business has been based at Achnashelloch Farm, Lochgilphead, for the past six decades.

Over the years, members of the Campbell family have been involved in developing the business and following a restructuring in 1983, it is now under the ownership of Douglas and Jean Campbell, their son Stewart and daughter-in-law, Yvonne.

Initially run as a dairy farm and milk retail round, the firm now supplies homes, shops and hotels throughout Argyll and the Islands with all sorts of milk and dairy produce, potatoes, eggs and a large selection of other products.

The company has two depots in the area, one at Achnashelloch and one at Mossfield Drive in Oban, from which they distribute the fresh produce to their various clients.

The Campbells employ 11 local people and the family and staff pride themselves in providing a friendly, personal service to their many valued customers, some of whom have been with them through the generations.

Douglas Campbell said: “We would like to thank all our valued customers for their support over the years, and a special thanks to all the staff.”

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday July 15 1983

Time sharing in Argyll



A new Time Share Development and indeed a new concept in Time Share is being established on the shores of Loch Melfort, between Lochgilphead and Oban.

Based at Melfort fourteen 150-year-old stone-built cottages are in the process of final conversion and total refurbishment as the vanguard of a £½ million development by Loch Melfort Estate Ltd.

The Melfort Club has been formed along now traditional lines within the Time Sharing concept of holiday home ownership and the first phase of cottage conversions are being formally opened by Argyll’s MP John MacKay.

Managing Director Charles Stott and his wife Helen will host the formal opening ceremony and will be available to discuss the principles and future of this small but exciting new development.

The Melfort Club has already established a riding school and pony trekking centre which are in existence along with a wide range of water sports activities based on the estate’s own deep water pier; these include windsurfing, water ski-ing, dinghy sailing and already the establishment of 25 moorings for permanent and visiting cruising

yachts.

By early 1984 building work will be largely completed on an indoor swimming pool, bar and restaurant with an indoor games room for those occasional wet days.

Further land-based activities including a tennis court and riding ring will be built within the next 18 months.

The Melfort Club will be open all the year and the opportunity will exist within the low season to purchase mini weeks or long weekends which would find favour with yachtsmen and nature lovers from Glasgow and Edinburgh who can easily reach the estate within two to three hours’ drive.

The Melfort Club is affiliated to the world’s largest holiday exchange organisation

(Resorts Condominiums International) which can arrange for an exchange holiday in

over 800 venues throughout the world.

Retiral of Dr Cammock

A presentation to mark the retiral of Dr Ruth Cammock as District Medical Officer for Argyll and Bute was held recently when colleagues gathered to pay tribute to her.

On behalf of all Dr Angus Mackay, Physician Superintendent at the Argyll and Bute Hospital, handed over a cheque with the good wishes of colleagues and friends.

Prior to coming to work in Argyll Dr Cammock was a Research Officer at the Polytechnic of North London, where she was involved in Health Centre Design and

Planning.

As well as her medical qualifications Dr Cammock was also a qualified architect and this combination of talents made her particularly suited to advising in the design and

planning of various health centres.

Dr Cammock, who succeeded Dr John G Bisset, is to spend her retirement at Ardfern

where her family have had a house for many years.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Tuesday July 16 1963

Swimming Gala and Fete at Ardrishaig

The swimming competition and small fete held on Ardrishaig Pier did not attract enough competitors for any adult races to be held nor was there any diving.

Nevertheless the affair was well supported and the organisers were well satisfied.

The amount realised was £43 7s.

Hoopla and similar activities did well and he home baking and produce stalls were soon sold out.

The results of the swimming races were: Freestyle (11-13)- 1 Mary Roberts; 2 Dancan MacArthur; 3 Duncan Campbell. Freestyle (13-16)- 1 Thomas Irvine; 2 Garry Casci; 3 Christine MacKinnon. Obstacle race 1 Duncan MacArthur; 2 Mary Roberts; 3 Jacqueline Roberts.

The holder of the lucky ticket was Mrs MacLean, Ardrishaig, who won a roast of

beef.

Minard girl sweeps boards at London

At the recent London Mod spectacular success was achieved by Elizabeth C Macintyre, Minard.

Her awards included 3, reciting from memory; 2, reading; 1 and Eilean la’ Cheo Cuach for highest aggregate in learners’ oral competitions, reading at first sight; 1 and Forsyth gold pendant, set song and song of own choice; and Londonderry Cuach, Kennedy-Fraser song 2, puirt a beul; 3, open finals; Weekly Scotsman cup, highest aggregate of Gaelic marks.

● Sixty years ago the Advertiser used cuach, the Gaelic word and not quaich.