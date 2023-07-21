Crash closes A85 near Tyndrum
A crash has closed the A85 road east of Dalmally, with drivers advised to take a different route.
The collision is thought to have occurred on Friday evening at approximately 4.15pm near Arrivain, shutting the trunk road between Dalmally and Tyndrum in both directions.
NEW ❗ ⌚ 17:05#A85 Arrivain
The carriageway is currently ⛔CLOSED⛔ in both directions due to a collision
More info to follow 👍
In the meantime, please use our Route Checker to plan an alternative route: https://t.co/mJdE9BubVY @NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/L7Du2FNvHK
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 21, 2023
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.15pm on Friday, 21 July, 2023, we were called to a report of a crash on the A85 near Dalmally.
“The road is currently closed between Dalmally and Tyndrum. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”
The police also advised that diversions are in place.