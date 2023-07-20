What’s inside the boxes?

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The first batch of prehistoric artefacts have arrived at Kilmartim Museum ready for its re-opening.

The treasures were carefully packed in these boxes for their recent journey from a temporary store to the re-developed museum, ready to be installed in the new exhibition.

Posted as “exciting news” on the museum’s Facebook page, the boxes hold artefacts from the museum’s collections, including extraordinary discoveries from excavations at local rock art sites that have never been displayed before.

“This marks a momentous moment in our redevelopment and the beginning of an intense installation phase as we transform our new facilities into a museum,” said the social media post, encouraging people to “stay tuned for the news on the re-opening date”.

Kilmartin Museum is also offering three work placements to university and college students aged 18 and over.

The placement is from Monday September 18 until Saturday September 23 2023 and would include two experience days on an excavation concentrating on areas surrounding prehistoric rock art carvings in Kilmartin Glen.

Interested and in the right age group? You must have a genuine interest in studying a museums, art or heritage-related course or archaeology at university/college or are already studying them.

Self-catering accommodation and help with travel and food is provided. The closing date for applications is July 31. Send your CV and a covering letter to Julia Hamilton at education@kilmartin.org

Caption: Carefully packed artefacts arriving at the redeveloped Kilmartin Museum as the re-opening dates approaches.

Photograph: Kilmartin Museum

NO-T29-artefactsarriving-2023-KilmartinMuseum