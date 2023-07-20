Scouts’ cookout to mark season’s end

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

19th Argyll Scout Group celebrated the end of another successful Scouting year with an all group barbecue at Kilmory.

100 group members with parents, siblings and pets gathered in wet conditions for a celebratory barbecue which included presentations of top awards to young people in Explorers and Cubs.

The end-of-term celebrations also included the traditional jumping-the-rope ceremony for young people progressing to the next section.

Anne Smart, one of the leaders of the 19th Argyll Scouts, said: “One highlight of this year has been the addition of Squirrels to the group extending the Scouting experience to young people aged four and five.

“Some of the Squirrels even camped with the Beavers under canvas in June!”

Elsewhere, David Smart (group Scout leader) and Anne Smart (Argyll district commissioner) were honoured to be invited to attend the Coronation Garden Party at the Palace of Holyrood House on July 4 2023.

They enjoyed meeting Scouting friends old and new at the event and catching up with other Argyll attendees during the course of the afternoon.