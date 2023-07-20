Photograph of the week – July 21 2023
Regular contributor Alan Frew has made a couple of friends with these two swans, who have also previously obliged him when they have popped up as he captures the light in its varying shades at Carsaig Bay near Tayvallich. The beautiful creatures certainly know how to pose.
If you have any photographs you would like to share with our readers, send them to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk or post them on Argyllshire Advertiser Camera Club Facebook page.