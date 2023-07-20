Investigation into Portavadie pool death

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

All swimming pools at Portavadie resort by Loch Fyne have been closed by Argyll and Bute Council while the local authority carries out an investigation into a tragic death.

A 31-year-old man, who was a member of staff at the resort, died at Portavadie Marina on the Cowal peninsula after a suspected attempt to hold his breath underwater in a spa pool.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow on Thursday June 29, where he died on Saturday July 1.

Police said that the death was not suspicious, and a report was being sent to the procurator fiscal.

An Argyll and Bute Council spokesperson said: “We are investigating the sad circumstances which led to a fatality within the swimming pool at Portavadie and we are in discussions with the company.”

The spa pool was closed for a police investigation and reopened for a short time.

But all pools at the resort, including the outside infinity pool, were closed on Thursday July 13 when the council launched an investigation.

It has been widely reported that the man was a waiter of Spanish origin and regularly practised holding his breath underwater for extended periods of time. Reports say he believed this brought health benefits.

He was found floating face down in the water and was taken to hospital in a critical condition, before he later succumbed to his injuries.

Portavadie released a statement on Thursday, when they were unable to say how long the pools would remain closed.

The statement, issued on the resort’s Facebook page, said: “Portavadie’s Crew are devastated at the recent events which resulted in the tragic death of our colleague.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with his family and friends. In light of the incident, well documented in the press, there is an ongoing investigation with which we are fully co-operating.

“Sadly all of our pools must remain closed at this time. We sincerely apologise for this disruption.”

It continues: “We thank you for your continued support and understanding as we navigate our way through this tragic incident.

“We are doing everything we can to get our pools reopened as soon as possible.

“We are updating pre arrival information and confirmations as quickly as possible.

“We are once again so sorry for the short notice.”

Spa treatment bookings are still being taken.

Guests booking 55-minute treatments are welcome to use the spa experience, without the hydro pool.

The gym and chill out zone in the leisure experience are still open daily.

Guests with accommodation bookings are being offered a full refund on their deposit.

Should they still wish to go, a 20 percent discount is being offered.

Motorhome or camping bookings can also be cancelled with a full refund by emailing accounts@portavadie.com

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said that the police had concluded their investigation.