Ferry returns amid ongoing Islay disruption

Islay residents have faced more ferry disruption this week as the largest vessel on the route to the mainland continues to face issues.

The MV Finlaggan has now returned to service, but since her return from drydock last month, the vessel has faced temporary issues over the last three weeks that have caused sailings to Islay to be suspended at short notice as CalMac carry out repairs.

Maintenance on Tuesday evening meant the Finlaggan was unable to sail on Wednesday, with the MV Isle of Arran operating an amended timetable including less sailings.

Two sailings on Thursday morning – the 7am Kennacraig and 9.45 Islay sailings – were also cancelled by CalMac due to an issue with Finlaggan’s turbo charger.

✅GREEN #Kennacraig #Islay 20Jul The technical issue with MV Finlaggan's turbo charger has been resolved. MV Finlaggan will return to service with the 10:00 departing Kennacraig. — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) July 20, 2023

The Finlaggan’s engine issues also had a knock-on effect for passengers travelling to Colonsay, with these causing the displacement of the Isle of Arran from her usual schedule.

This resulted in Wednesday’s timetabled service from Islay and Colonsay to Oban also being cancelled.

On Wednesday evening, CalMac’s operations director, Robert Morrison said: “MV Finlaggan, which serves the Colonsay to Oban route, is out of service meaning the Oban to Colonsay service is cancelled.

“This is due to a damaged seal on the vessel’s turbo and we expect work to begin on this overnight. We recognise that when any of our vessels are taken out of service, it impacts the communities and businesses we serve and I am sorry for that.

Mr Morrison added: “CalMac is committed to working with local communities to listen and understand their concerns during times of disruption. We are also looking forward to welcoming six major and 10 small vessels into the fleet in the near future, which will build capacity and resilience across our network.”

Issues with Finlaggan’s turbo charger, speed control sensor, bow ramp and starboard main engine have hampered the vessel since she returned from drydock on June 28.

Any suspension of the Finlaggan means potential passenger numbers could be halved because she has the capacity to take 550 passengers and 85 cars, comparing to the much older Isle of Arran’s capacity for 448 passengers and 76 cars.