Exhibition to show best of Mid Argyll

A three-day art and photography extravaganza showcasing some of the finest creative talent in Mid Argyll is to set up shop in Ardrishaig early next month.

The Mid Argyll Art Exhibition, jointly being run by Mid Argyll Art Society and the Mid Argyll Camera Club, will be held from Thursday August 3 to Saturday August 5 in Ardrishaig’s North Hall.

On Thursday and Friday it runs from 10am – 8pm, while on the final day it starts at 10am finishing at 4pm.

Alison Litster, Mid Argyll Art Society committee member, and one of the organisers, said: “The exhibition is an annual thing and has run for more than 50 years by a small and dedicated committee.

“Having previously held the exhibition in Lochgilphead, this year we secured the North Hall in Ardrishaig, and are delighted with it.

“It is spacious and well lit – really good.

“We invited the Mid Argyll Camera Club to join us in the past couple of years of the exhibition as they have a wealth of talent to bring to an exhibition, and in turn its members benefit from a wonderful showcase, with historically the exhibition receiving a footfall of more than 500 people from Mid Argyll folk to holidaymakers.

“There will be a wide variety of art on display from society contributors – from acrylic, oil paintings, modern art, landscape and scenic, portraits, textured pieces, helping to showcase artistic talent based in Mid Argyll.”

Would-be exhibitors of both art and photography are encouraged to submit their pieces in time for the ‘hang-up’ of the exhibits on Wednesday August 2 from 5pm – 6.30pm.

Entries are £4 per piece with a maximum of five entries allowed, with a 20 per cent commission going to the festival fund.

Alison continued: “If there are any volunteers locally who could help with the hanging-up of art and photography it would be hugely appreciated.

“We want to emphasise the community aspect of the exhibition.

“It is a chance for artists and photographers in the area to show what they can do, and a potential opportunity for them to sell some of their hard work during the year.

“As visitor entries are free of charge, with a donation optional at the door, the cost of submissions and commission percentage are the festival’s only source of income, which will allow us to continue to put on the display in future.”

Contact the society by emailing ma.artsociety@gmail.com or through its Facebook page, Mid Argyll Art Society.