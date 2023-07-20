Century since Furnace’s Camanachd triumph

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

One Advertiser reader who is passionate about shinty has sent in a piece of Argyll sporting history to the paper.

This year marks the centenary of Furnace Shinty Club’s Camanachd Cup win, in 1923, a feat they achieved without conceding a goal.

The West Lochfyneside team beat Speysiders Newtonmore 2-0 in the final, held in Inverness.

David Finlay, who kindly provided the century-old image and the story behind it, said: “My grandfather is Neil MacCallum, second from the right on the bottom row, who passed away before I was born, but his daughter, my mother, is Margaret Finlay who still lives in Lochgair.”

Can any Mid Argyll readers spot any more familiar faces, or even forebears, within this legendary squad of shinty men? Let us know via editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk