Barrett leaves them green after course record round

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

History was made at the S T Scaffolding Ltd sponsored Open at Lochgilphead Golf Club on Saturday July 1, where a new course record was set.

Craig Barrett from Tarbert nailed a gross score of 57, amidst testing weather conditions, to surpass the previous course record of 58 held by Bobby Willan from Carradale since 1994.

However, the course stroke index was slightly altered sometime between 1995 and 2000, meaning Willan’s score will still be on display in the clubhouse.

It was also a sad day for the club on hearing of the passing of previous Captain Bill Ross (1976, 1997 and 1998) where the club flag was lowered as a sign of respect.

A spokesperson said: “Lochgilphead Golf Club would like to thank everyone for a great turnout of 44 entries and despite the changeable weather – warm sunshine, stiff breeze and thundery showers , which proved a tad too much for the few who took early sanctuary at the 19th hole after nine holes.

“Particular thanks to Simon Taylor for sponsorship, Ferguson’s Butcher for donating square sausage, Johnny Law for donating the rolls, to Premier Dry Cleaners, McColl’s Ardrishaig and Flowers By Morna for raffle prize donations, and all members who donated raffle prizes and assisted with the buffet.

“Special thanks to those members who gave their valuable time, ensuring the course was in top condition for the competition.”

Nett results – Main trophy: 1 Craig Barrett; 2 Mikey MacNeill (Tarbert); 3 Douglas Whyte (best inward half).

Gross results – Adrian Angus (best inward half); 2 Duncan Litster; 3 Jimmy Litster.

Seniors winner – Donald Carmichael.

Longest drive – Craig Barrett.

Nearest the pin – Gregory Seator.