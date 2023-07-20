Announcements – July 21, 2023

GOLDEN WEDDING

MACKENZIE – MCALLISTER – At St. Cummins Church, Morar on July 25, 1973 by Monsignor McInnes, Alexander to Patricia, ‘Miss Campbeltown 1972’. Love from the family and the very lucky husband.

DEATH

JOHNSTON – Peacefully at home, 11 Ramsay Place, Campbeltown, on July 13, 2023, Robert, Girvan Johnston (Roy), in his 80th year, dearly beloved husband of Elizabeth Campbell McLean, much loved dad of Lisa and a loving granda of Olivia. A private funeral will take place today, Friday July 21, 2023. The cortège will leave the family home, Ramsay Place at 1.00 p.m. Travelling down Main Street and round the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. You may pay your last respects to Roy along our route. Family flowers only please.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

CAMPBELL – Kenneth, Ewen and families would like to thank family friends and neighbours for all their kind expressions of sympathy following the sad loss of Mary. Special thanks to Marion McDonald for her personal and uplifting service. TA Blair for their professional funeral arrangements, Anne Leith for her beautiful recording of Carradale Glen and the Glen restaurant for their excellent catering. A retiral collection in aid of the Campbeltown Lifeboat raised the grand sum of £491.20.

MEMORIAM

REID – Iain, Mary & family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy following the passing of Moira. Sincere thanks to Marion McDonald for a very fitting service and to the Ardshiel Hotel for catering for all who attended afterwards. Special thanks to Kenneth and Rhys Blair for their professionalism and support in a difficult time. Finally, a huge thanks to all who attended the church, the graveside, and to everyone who stood out along the route to Moira’s final resting place at Kilkerran Cemetery.