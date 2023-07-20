4G connectivity for most of Jura

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A Jura key worker has hailed the possibilities he feels 4G coverage will bring to the island.

It comes after the Scottish Government connected the vast majority of premises on the isle of Jura to 4G for the first time, after network EE’s mast went live in Craighouse, the main settlement on the island in March this year, followed by another EE mast in Ardlussa on the northeast of the island in April.

The pair of 4G masts are part of the Scottish Government’s 4G Infill (S4GI) programme of a £28.75 million investment delivering 4G mobile coverage to 55 rural locations across Scotland, in partnership with WHP Telecoms and the Scottish Futures Trust, and part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund.

Dr Martin Beastall, who works at Jura Medical Practice, says the availability of 4G services has brought tremendous benefits to the island.

He said: “The increased network coverage has had many benefits for my professional and personal life.

“When I took over Jura Medical Practice in 2013, the very patchy signal at that time made safe working as the on-call GP almost impossible.

“Using an Airwave phone on the TETRA network was the only viable option, at a cost of more than £1,200 per year.

“The only benefit of the Airwave phone was the signal coverage.

“In every other way it was a poor option, with no data service, and large bulky handsets that were difficult to carry and operate.

“The new 4G coverage has allowed us to switch to a modern VoIP phone system with many benefits.

“It is highly configurable and transferrable between standard mobile phones, which is very helpful for locum staff.

“We often use helicopters to transfer patients to mainland hospitals.

“The landing site was previously a signal blackspot, making it difficult for me to communicate with ambulance control without the Airwave phone.

“I now have no issues and am able to track the progress of the helicopter using a flight tracker app over 4G.

“In my free time, I am a keen hill and mountain walker.

“I often walk alone and previously carried an expensive satellite communicator in case of emergencies.

“I am now able to just carry my mobile phone.

“Last weekend, I placed a solar powered 4G camera on a mountain summit for 48 hours and accessed it from home to investigate the possibility of live streaming next year’s Jura Fell Race.

“The experiment was a success and there were no issues accessing the camera over 4G.”