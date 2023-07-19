Ferry disruption hits Islay and Colonsay

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Islay residents are facing more ferry disruption this week as the largest vessel on the route to the mainland continues to face issues.

Since her recent return from drydock last month, the MV Finlaggan has been providing sailings between Islay and Kennacraig along with the smaller MV Isle of Arran.

However, maintenance on Tuesday evening meant the Finlaggan was unable to sail on Wednesday, with the Isle of Arran operating an amended timetable while four sailings were cancelled.

Two sailings on Thursday morning have also been cancelled by CalMac.

🔸AMBER #Kennacraig #Islay 20 Jul Due to the ongoing issue affecting MV Finlaggan's turbo charger, the following sailings are cancelled:

Departing Kennacraig 07:00

Departing Islay 09:45 The 07:00 departing Islay will now depart Port Askaig not Port Ellen as timetabled.

(1) — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) July 19, 2023

This follows temporary issues with the vessel over the last three weeks that have caused ferry services to Islay to be suspended at short notice as CalMac carry out repairs.

In a message to passengers, CalMac said: “Due to a technical issue affecting MV Finlaggan’s turbo charger, the 18:00 departing Kennacraig will now divert to Port Askaig and will be delayed until 20:10.

“Please note, due to a smaller vessel operating on this route capacity is limited and all bookings may not be accommodated.

We are currently in the process of updating our reservation system and will be in contact with customers affected by this disruption as soon as possible.”

CalMac added: “Please note all remaining services are liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice.”

The ferry operator has also announced that the 7am sailing from Kennacraig and 9.45am sailing from Islay will be cancelled, while the 7am service from Islay will leave from Port Askaig instead of Port Ellen.

CalMac have told customers that they will provide an update on the status of the day’s other sailings at approximately 8am on Thursday.

The Finlaggan’s engine issues also had a knock-on effect for passengers travelling to Colonsay, with these causing the displacement of the Isle of Arran from her usual schedule.

This resulted in Wednesday’s timetabled service from Islay and Colonsay to Oban also being cancelled.

Issues with her turbo charger, speed control sensor, bow ramp and starboard main engine have hampered the Finlaggan since her return from drydock on June 28, with her suspension meaning potential passenger numbers could be halved.

The Finlaggan has the capacity to take 550 passengers and 85 cars, comparing to the much older Isle of Arran’s capacity for 448 passengers and 76 cars.

Operations director for CalMac, Robert Morrison said: “MV Finlaggan, which serves the Colonsay to Oban route, is out of service meaning the Oban to Colonsay service is cancelled.

“This is due to a damaged seal on the vessel’s turbo and we expect work to begin on this overnight.We recognise that when any of our vessels are taken out of service, it impacts the communities and businesses we serve and I am sorry for that.

“MV Isle of Arran will continue to operate on the Kennacraig to Islay route with an amended timetable, which can be found on our website.

Mr Morrison added: “CalMac is committed to working with local communities to listen and understand their concerns during times of disruption. We are also looking forward to welcoming six major and 10 small vessels into the fleet in the near future, which will build capacity and resilience across our network.”