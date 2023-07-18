Bowling club’s star pairs
Five hardy pairs of bowlers took part in Lochgilphead Bowling Club’s Alf Branch trophy last Saturday.
Games were played in a round robin format with each team playing four ties, and despite the challenging rainy conditions, onlookers were treated to some fantastic bowls – and with shots being counted as well as win points, it was a keen contest overall.
The winning pair was Fiona McLeod and Dave Roughley; runners-up, Roddy MacDonald and Colin MacInnes.
A club spokesperson said: “Fiona and Dave did not drop a game. Very well played to them both.”