Amanda’s new Ukraine challenge

Mid Argyll helps Ukraine co-ordinator Amanda Duffy-Brown is on a new mission.

Amanda boarded a bus to Glasgow last week on the first stage of a journey to Edinburgh then flying into Poland and onwards into Ukraine.

Co-appeal worker Nikki Thompson said the trip will be “a rewarding challenge” for Amanda as it is “far removed” from the humanitarian aid work that the appeal has been involved with over the last 16 months.

She added: “This is a totally different mission and is far removed from our normal humanitarian aid work. Amanda is grateful for the opportunity to work with another volunteer team and is looking forward to the challenges ahead’.

The appeal will be posting updates of Amanda’s journey as and when it can with a full report when she gets home.

One of the latest updates included Amanda in a classroom getting instruction on applying trauma dressings and tourniquets from medics in Ukraine.